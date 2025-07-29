Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,540 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after purchasing an additional 279,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,371,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

