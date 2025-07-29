Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 144.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

