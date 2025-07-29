Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 25,838 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

