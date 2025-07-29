Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 40,354 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Power Integrations worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,909,000 after buying an additional 114,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,879,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after buying an additional 178,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,503,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,743,000 after purchasing an additional 82,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.9%

Power Integrations stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $74.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.