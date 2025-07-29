Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 4,696 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of Granite Construction worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Granite Construction Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

