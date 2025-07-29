Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,928.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.25.

Shares of BIO opened at $253.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 85.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

