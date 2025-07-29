Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,786,000 after buying an additional 1,782,034 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,912,000 after buying an additional 1,640,903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,866,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,497,000 after buying an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,489,000 after buying an additional 1,930,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,857,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,500,000 after buying an additional 158,859 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 241.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

