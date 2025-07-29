Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Baidu by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Baidu Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.