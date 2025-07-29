Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 14,556 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.27% of LiveRamp worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in LiveRamp by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,351.00 and a beta of 1.01. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,980. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

