Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 52,902 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.47% of Dorian LPG worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 3.3%

LPG stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LPG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

