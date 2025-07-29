Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,698 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,445.60. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

