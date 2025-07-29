Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after acquiring an additional 296,251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,038,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

