Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,602 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,818,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after buying an additional 1,069,160 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,753,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after acquiring an additional 651,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ESI opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

