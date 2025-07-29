Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.96 Million Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of AtriCure worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,349,000 after buying an additional 93,131 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after buying an additional 103,685 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 752,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 172,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AtriCure by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,398,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AtriCure by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 167,476 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

AtriCure Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 1.56. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.92 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,512. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

