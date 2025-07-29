Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.37 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $105,741,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 105,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

