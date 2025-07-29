Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.42.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

