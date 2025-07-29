Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of National Health Investors worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

View Our Latest Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.