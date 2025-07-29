Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 397.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,528 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.24% of VNET Group worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VNET Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

VNET Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VNET opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -834.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. VNET Group had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

