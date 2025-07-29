Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $4.95 Million in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 174,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.60% of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Performance

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $858.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Announces Dividend

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is 32.12%.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

