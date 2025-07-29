Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,396 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,073,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,821,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 882,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,156,000 after buying an additional 373,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 677,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,771. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $41,947.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,405.76. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,731 shares of company stock worth $303,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

