Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

