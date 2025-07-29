Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 132,710 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,710 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 37.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in TEGNA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 769,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 152.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

TGNA opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

