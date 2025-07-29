Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 30,302 Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,787 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,279 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 412,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 187,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTU. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

