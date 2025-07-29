Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 30,451 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.23% of Diodes worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 789.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.28 million. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

