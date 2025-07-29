Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,833,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,962 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,862 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 6,711,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,250,000 after purchasing an additional 426,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,208,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Bank Of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.1801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.13%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

