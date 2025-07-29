Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 143,382 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,382 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.7%

SW opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

