Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 160,960 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,960 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000.

GTLS opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

