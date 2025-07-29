Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 281 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ULTA opened at $519.27 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $520.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

