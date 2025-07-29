Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,237 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of Sonic Automotive worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,658,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 576 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $40,331.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 605,393 shares in the company, valued at $42,389,617.86. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,062. 42.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

