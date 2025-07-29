Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 49,894 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,894 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JOYY were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $57,840,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in JOYY by 4,414.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 435,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 426,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth $16,137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $15,448,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1,793.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 288,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on JOYY in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

JOYY Stock Performance

NASDAQ YY opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.21.

About JOYY

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.