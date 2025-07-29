Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 53,603 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

