Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $4.26 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 492,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of LXP Industrial Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after buying an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,114,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,836,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after buying an additional 1,733,329 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,654,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after buying an additional 403,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,201,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after buying an additional 633,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.6%

LXP opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

