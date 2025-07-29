Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

