Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

