Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Westpark Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.29 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

