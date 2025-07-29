Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

