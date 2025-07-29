AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $75.50. Approximately 18,541,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,463% from the average daily volume of 723,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.
AltC Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74.
AltC Acquisition Company Profile
AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.
Featured Articles
