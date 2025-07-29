Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Clarity Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6%

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

