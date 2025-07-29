Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $154,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.