Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 311.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 261,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,868.85. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erica Schultz sold 26,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $329,661.06. Following the sale, the director owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,325. This trade represents a 22.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,911 shares of company stock worth $825,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.54. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

