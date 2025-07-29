Analyzing Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) & Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresnillo and Hecla Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $3.50 billion 3.86 $140.92 million N/A N/A Hecla Mining $929.92 million 4.07 $35.80 million $0.11 54.45

Profitability

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Hecla Mining.

This table compares Fresnillo and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining 7.13% 3.87% 2.64%

Volatility & Risk

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fresnillo and Hecla Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 0 2 0 2 3.00 Hecla Mining 0 5 2 0 2.29

Hecla Mining has a consensus target price of $7.07, indicating a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hecla Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Fresnillo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold. It flagship project is the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska. Hecla Mining Company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

