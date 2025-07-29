Analyzing Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Hyatt Hotels”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shangri-La Asia $2.19 billion 0.86 $161.39 million N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels $6.65 billion 2.12 $1.30 billion $7.70 19.21

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Shangri-La Asia.

Risk & Volatility

Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shangri-La Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Hyatt Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels 11.94% 8.98% 2.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shangri-La Asia and Hyatt Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hyatt Hotels 1 8 9 2 2.60

Hyatt Hotels has a consensus price target of $150.74, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Hyatt Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyatt Hotels is more favorable than Shangri-La Asia.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Shangri-La Asia on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shangri-La Asia

(Get Free Report)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership and management, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as retail and wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt vacation Club, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Studios, UrCove, Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, Dream Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotel & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape Resorts & Spas, Maison Métier, and The Barnett brand name. The company offers short-term vacation rental platform, Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt, that features direct booking for short-term private home rentals in the United States. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. It also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program, which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.