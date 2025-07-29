Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 144.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 59.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,452,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 540,957 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 567,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,401,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,552,000 after purchasing an additional 633,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:APLE opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

