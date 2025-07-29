Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,045 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

