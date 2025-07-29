Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 563.89, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.18. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley raised Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $11,545,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 541,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,712,072.50. This represents a 19.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,852,009.08. This trade represents a 44.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,181,759 shares of company stock valued at $200,883,431.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

