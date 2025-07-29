Audent Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.3% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,871,223 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

