authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 100,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 85,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
The company has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 1,518.05% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%.
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
