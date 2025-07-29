authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 100,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 85,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

authID Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 1,518.05% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

authID Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in authID by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in authID by 11.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in authID by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of authID in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of authID by 42.5% in the first quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 249,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 74,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

