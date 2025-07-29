Axis Wealth Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,871,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

