Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Balchem worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 534.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $150.64 on Tuesday. Balchem Corporation has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Balchem

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.