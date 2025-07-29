Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Balchem by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 534.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Balchem by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Balchem Trading Up 1.2%

BCPC opened at $150.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. Balchem Corporation has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $186.03. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.43.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.